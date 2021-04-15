 Skip to main content
Longstanding family dispute led to shooting in liquor store, court records allege
Longstanding family dispute led to shooting in liquor store, court records allege

CROWN POINT — A man recently was charged with shooting another man inside a liquor store March 13 in East Chicago.

Tavaris L. Cooley, 46, is accused of confronting the man inside the Gas Center Liquor store in the 5600 block of Indianapolis Boulevard, shooting the man in the stomach and fleeing.

Cooley posted a $5,000 cash bond Monday on charges of aggravated battery, a level 3 felony, and three lesser counts of battery.

Cooley has not yet entered a plea. His initial appearance was set for May 7.

One of the victim's relatives told police Cooley dates the victim's sister and the two men had a falling out some years back because of allegations Cooley sexually abused the victim's niece.

Lake Criminal Court records show Cooley was charged with child molesting in August 2009, but prosecutors dropped the charges in late 2010.

The victim in the shooting March 13 told police he was buying a bottle of tequila when he noticed Cooley was standing behind him, according to court records.

The man said he and Cooley exchanged words, and Cooley shot him in the stomach, records state.

The man was taken to St. Catherine Hospital and later transferred to a Chicago hospital, where he underwent surgery, records state. He will need occupational therapy to walk normally again.

Tavaris L. Cooley

Tavaris L. Cooley 

 Provided
