 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Longtime NWI street gang leader goes back to prison
urgent

Longtime NWI street gang leader goes back to prison

Courts

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon sentenced Roger Casillas, 29, to 92 months in prison after Casillas pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon. 

 Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

HAMMOND — A judge has ordered prison for a Chicago man who has devoted three decades to street gang violence in Northwest Indiana and Chicago.

Ralph “Devious” Mendez Sr., 46, of Chicago, received a 17-year sentence Friday afternoon from U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon .

Mendez pleaded guilty June 9 to a racketeering conspiracy charge for his role in the Latin Dragon Nation, a Chicago-based street gang.

Join Cpl. Jerry Patrick, as he patrols the hallways of Lake Central and Kahler Middle School.

He is one of more than a dozen indicted several years ago on allegations they were involved in years of drug and firearms trafficking and some of murdering rival gang members.

Mendez admitted as part of his plea agreement he authorized — as a gang leader — the beating of people who violated Latin Dragons gang rules.

He traveled to Hammond in November 2013 armed with a 9mm handgun — in violation of federal law because he was on parole in Illinois for an earlier murder for the Latin Dragons.

He admitted he drove his 24-year-old son and fellow gang member, Ralph “Lil Devious” Mendez Jr., from Hammond to Chicago April 8, 2017, to retaliate against a rival gang.

The younger Mendez shot a suspected rival gang member as he got out of an Uber car and shot the Uber driver, records state.

The younger Mendez is serving a 42-year prison term being involved in a total of 11 gang shootings.

The Latin Dragons have been under investigation for years by the: FBI, ATF, Chicago, Cook County and Bartlett and Calumet City, Illinois police as well as Indiana’s Hammond, East Chicago, Merrillville, Hobart, Lake County Sheriff's Department.

Federal prosecutors said Mendez has accumulated more than 20 arrests and convictions and years of prison time, since he was a teenager.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Deputy shoots inmate who allegedly grabbed for cop's firearm at courthouse

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts