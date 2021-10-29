Longtime NWI street gang leader goes back to prison

HAMMOND — A judge has ordered prison for a Chicago man who has devoted three decades to street gang violence in Northwest Indiana and Chicago.

Ralph “Devious” Mendez Sr., 46, of Chicago, received a 17-year sentence Friday afternoon from U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon .

Mendez pleaded guilty June 9 to a racketeering conspiracy charge for his role in the Latin Dragon Nation, a Chicago-based street gang.

He is one of more than a dozen indicted several years ago on allegations they were involved in years of drug and firearms trafficking and some of murdering rival gang members.

Mendez admitted as part of his plea agreement he authorized — as a gang leader — the beating of people who violated Latin Dragons gang rules.

He traveled to Hammond in November 2013 armed with a 9mm handgun — in violation of federal law because he was on parole in Illinois for an earlier murder for the Latin Dragons.

He admitted he drove his 24-year-old son and fellow gang member, Ralph “Lil Devious” Mendez Jr., from Hammond to Chicago April 8, 2017, to retaliate against a rival gang.