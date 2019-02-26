VALPARAISO — Two long-time Porter County deputy prosecutors are claiming they were fired at the end of last year for supporting their former boss in his failed bid for re-election.
"Mr. (Gary) Germann clearly terminated Ms. (Tammy) Gregg and Ms. (Cheryl) Polarek because of their political affiliation and support for the Republican candidate (former Porter County Prosecutor Brian Gensel)," according to a notice to the county of pending litigation.
The notice says Gregg and Polarek intend to file a lawsuit in federal court claiming Germann, a Democrat, violated their federal First Amendment rights by firing them for their political affiliation and support for Gensel, a Republican.
"The First Amendment protects a person from being removed from public employment purely for political reasons, with certain exceptions for policymaking positions and employees having a confidential relationship with a superior," according to the notice filed on behalf of Gregg and Polarek by Indianapolis-based attorney Kimberly Jeselskis.
Neither of the exceptions apply to Gregg nor Polarek, the notice said.
Germann referred comment Thursday to his Merrillville-based attorney John Hughes, who was not immediately available.
The notice further says Gregg and Polarek intend to file a defamation and "false light invasion of privacy" suit against Democratic Porter County Councilman Dan Whitten and county government for allegedly slanderous statements Whitten made during a public meeting about one week before the Nov. 6 election.
After finding himself in the minority in opposing pay raises for Gregg and Polarek during the meeting, Whitten turned to fellow council members and said, "You just gave two of the nastiest people in this county the biggest (expletive) raises we did tonight. I'd like to congratulate you for that, well done," according to the notice.
Whitten reportedly refused to apologize to Gregg or Polarek.
"I can't speak to the employment claims because I am not the prosecutor, and as such it's simply outside my purview," Whitten said Tuesday when contacted for comment. "As to the defamation, I believe that it's baseless under Indiana law."
Gregg and Polarek also intend to file a claim of intentional interference against Whitten, Germann and county government, the notice says.
The notice about the pending litigation says Polarek had worked as a deputy county prosecutor for nearly 21 years and Gregg for 15 years, and both had exceeded all performance expectations in their positions. Strong performance reviews from Gensel for both are included with the notice.
The pair helped with Gensel's re-election campaign last year by attending fundraisers, marching in parades, putting re-election signs in their yards and distributing fliers, according to the notice.
"Mr. Germann was well aware that Ms. Gregg and Ms. Polarek supported Mr. Gensel," according to the notice.
Whitten served as Germann's campaign treasurer and endorsed Germann's run for prosecutor on social media, radio advertisements and through other means, the notice says.
Ten days after Germann defeated Gensel at the polls, he sent emails to Polarek and Gregg terminating their employment effective Dec. 31, the pair said. The emails were nearly identical and said, in part, "For several reasons I think it would be better for us to part ways effective December 31. I am sure you feel the same way. It is unnecessary to respond to this email."
Germann then sent a second email voicing hope the two women will "voluntarily and peacefully" leave their posts, according to the notice.
No exact amount of damages is spelled out in the notice, but each claims they are entitled amounts for lost wages, lost benefits, damage to their character and reputation, and for emotional distress and legal fees.