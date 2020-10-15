'Love triangle' led to man's fatal shooting on I-94, police allege

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man planned to drop off gifts for his children in Gary, hours before he called 911 to report someone in a black car was shooting at him, court records state.

The call ended after dispatchers heard a blast of gunfire and Twon L. Jones, 28, stated he'd been shot.

Indiana State Police troopers found Jones in the driver's seat of his black 2004 Lincoln about 11:30 p.m. Sept. 20 on Interstate 94, near the Ripley Street exit.

He had been shot once in the back, and his Lincoln — which sustained "significant damage" — had come to rest along a concrete barrier, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

Troopers recovered a single spent .300-caliber cartridge casing at the scene, records state.

An investigation led police to Shaughn S. Nelson, 28, of Gary.

Nelson was arrested Friday on a murder charge alleging he shot and killed Jones. The two men each have fathered children by the same woman, records state.

Witnesses told police Jones intended to drop off gifts for his children and wanted to spend the night with their mother Sept. 20, but she was with Nelson that night, according to court documents.