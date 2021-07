Lowell firefighters battle blaze, respond to 9 calls on Fourth of July

LOWELL — A garage blaze was among the several calls Lowell firefighters responded to on the Fourth of July.

The Lowell Volunteer Fire Department said its crews responded to nine calls on the Sunday holiday, including a garage fire and structure fire that were reported at the same time.

Around 11 p.m. Lowell firefighters were called to a fire in an attached garage of a single-story house, which was near the intersection of Meadow Lane and Robin Lane. The homeowner told firefighters he saw a bright flash coming out of the back door, which alerted him of the fire.

Firefighters found heavy flames in the garage and worked to swiftly extinguish the blaze, containing it from spreading to the rest of the residence. There were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire has not been disclosed.

The Lowell Volunteer Fire Department thanked Tri-Creek Ambulance Service, Lake Dalecarlia Fire Department, Cedar Lake Fire Department Firefighters Association, Crown Point Fire Rescue and Hebron Volunteer Fire Department for their assistance.

