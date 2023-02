HAMMOND — A Lowell man was sentenced to 235 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Clifford Johnson announced Tuesday.

Officials filed charges against Tyler Michael Thompson, 34, in April after he sent multiple videos of child pornography to an undercover law enforcement officer in December 2021, according to court documents. Investigators obtained a search warrant and found over 200 images and 100 videos of child pornography in his residence.

Thompson was ordered 10 years of supervised release following his sentence, Johnson said in a statement.

The case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Porter County Sheriff's Department and Winnebago County Sheriff's Department in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Amanda Cunningham Tyanna McDonald James Allen Jerry Wheeler Jr. Christopher Helm Tyler Neely Richard Barge Robert Sobocinski Jaylen White Marianne Garcia Djuro Higi III Candace Hoover Michael O'Reilly Gregory Bowyer II Amanda Wilk Katrina Reillo Tasheena Campbell Ashley Hilton Raquel Steward Donte Goodwin Anthony Peterson Edward Brown Santies Howard Antonio Reyes Jason Kalbac Napoleon Wilson III Mark Castro Rickey Jackson George Stevens Carlos Yanez Jazmine Freeman Jessica Butts Tyshonia Jones Kyran Gibson Demetrius Morris Brenda Keaton Jaleel Sullivan Aaron Cameron Jania Aaron Larry Keller Dionne Crume Cameron Perkins Charlie Vickery Robert Griffiths Michael McIntee Anita Sims