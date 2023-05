CROWN POINT — A Lowell man was charged with attempted murder on Friday after an apparent road rage incident, according to court records.

Kevin Perfetti, 53, was driving westbound on Route 2 near the county line into Lake County when he brake checked, pulled over and fired several shots at another vehicle passing by, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Perfetti was charged with attempted murder, criminal recklessness and intimidation.

Charging documents allege that a man and woman were driving in semitrailer April 26 when a black Chevy Tahoe passed their truck, began swerving and then started hitting the brakes for no apparent reason.

The Tahoe, which police later determined was Perfetti’s, then pulled over and Perfetti got out of his car and fired multiple shots at the semitrailer, charges stated.

Police found shotgun projectiles in the grille, the right front fender and the deflated right front tire of the semitrailer, according to charging documents.

A woman driving a semitrailer southbound on Interstate 65 April 26 told police that a black Chevy Tahoe came up behind her, passed her in the right lane and then brake-checked her, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit alleges that Perfetti then stuck a gun out of the driver’s side window and fired at her.

When Perfetti was detained by police, he told them that he passed a semitrailer on Route 2 that flashed its lights at him. Perfetti said he brake-checked the semi and then shot at the vehicle as it drove past him, charges stated.

Perfetti also admitted to firing his gun during a road rage incident on I-65 in White County, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Officers wrote in the affidavit that they found a rifle, a pistol and a shotgun in Perfetti's car. They also found a clip, ammunition and casings.

Perfetti is in custody at Tippecanoe County Jail or possibly White County Jail, according to court records.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Nidia Trinidad-Reyes Timothy Snow James Reid Kayla Ruiz Joseph Sheridan Anthony Lardydell Marcus Lucio Karolina Mallett Brent Ladwig Heather Grzelak Cortney Kelley Tyray Gary Wayne Gralewski Jr. Donnell Brooks Jr. Latasha Buchanan Jason Cohen Tina Criswell Johnnie Blair Diamond Tillotson Spates Dallas Vondersaar John Petrassi Christian Reed Curt Schwab Dion Neal Tyion Grayson Daryl Jones Latajonae Larry Christopher Lobody Lisa Ellis Raul Barajas Michael Caine Joseph Dunkerley Laquan Afolayan Susan Unruh Christopher Townsell Joshua Tillger Elliott Torres Jason Sivak Bruce Evans Christopher Fils Larcel Lockhart Arthur Erb Jr. Anthony Campero Devon Cross Deja Dowdy Damon Edwards Christian Tindell-Hall Donald Williams Bailey Windom James Taylor Russell Starnes Casey Ramos Jr. Jesse Sanchez Samantha Shaffer Brian Potter Adam McCormick Frankie Munoz Terry Perkins Ian Pilkins Emanuel Ivy Karlon Jackson Leonard Johnson Javier Martinez Jeffrey Davis Auop Elmatari Samantha Cardenas Ray Dampier Gerardo Avila