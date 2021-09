Lowell man faces prison time following undercover firearms operation, courts say

HAMMOND — A Lowell man has been sentenced after an illegal firearms investigation by a federal agency and Hammond police, courts said.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon sentenced Roger Casillas, 29, to 92 months in prison after Casillas pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The sentence stems from an investigation in March and April 2016, which included a confidential informant and an undercover officer in Hammond.

During that time, Casillas sold three firearms, a laser sight and several firearm magazines, including a 20-round magazine to the informant and undercover officer court reports said. Police said one of the firearms had a serial number that had been obliterated.

When he sold the firearms, Casillas had already been convicted of three felony offenses for theft. He was also on pretrial release for a felony count of intimidation, which he was later convicted of, courts said.

The investigation was a collaborative efforts between the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Hammond Police Department.

