Lowell man identified, charged after chase on I-65 that damaged Hobart squad car, police say

HOBART — The identity of a Lowell man has been released following a pursuit that ended in a crash on Interstate 65, in which a Hobart police car was struck, police said.

Jim J. Ferguson, 23, was charged with two counts of resisting law enforcement and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, said Hobart Capt. James Gonzales.

Ferguson has a previous felony conviction of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon out of Cook County, police said.

At 1:50 p.m. Thursday a Hobart officer tried to make a traffic stop on a red Chevy Malibu near 13th Street and Southlake Park Avenue after seeing the vehicle commit a traffic violation, Gonzales said.

However, the vehicle sped away when the officer activated his emergency lights. The Malibu drove through downtown Hobart, traveling to Cleveland Avenue and Route 130. The chase progressed north on Route 51 into Gary and then continued west on Route 20 to I-65, where the vehicle crashed.

The vehicle side-swiped a Hobart squad car causing minimal damage, Gonzales said.

Ferguson got out of the Malibu to flee on foot, ignoring police commands to stop or a K-9 would be deployed.