Lowell police searching for 79-year-old missing from Valparaiso
Dale Dewitt

 Provided

Lowell police are searching for a 79-year-old man missing from Valparaiso who may be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, according to a Silver Alert issued late Thursday.

Dale Dewitt was last seen about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Dewitt was described as 5 feet 9 inches tall and 160 pounds, white hair with blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a light purple short sleeve shirt and navy pants.

He was driving a silver 2020 Ford Mustang with Indiana registration XAM423.

Anyone with information about Dewitt is asked to call 911 or Lowell police at 219-696-0411.

