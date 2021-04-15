Lower bond sought by Porter man accused of molesting 12-year-old girl

VALPARAISO — A 36-year-old Porter man charged with repeatedly sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl is seeking to have his bond reduced in order to remain out of jail while his case proceeds.

Brian Hill's bond is currently set at $30,000 cash only, according to court records.

Hill's defense attorney, Ken Elwood, filed a motion for a bond reduction, arguing in part that his client has no prior criminal history.

The accused is also employed and is a long-time resident of Porter County, the motion says.

The motion asks that the request be taken up when Hill appears for an initial hearing on the charges Thursday morning before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish.

Police say the alleged victim was unsure at first what Hill meant when he asked her to "help him with something."

What followed was four weekly incidents of sexual abuse beginning near the start of the school year in 2019, according to charging information.

Hill is charged with two counts of child molesting, attempted child molesting, attempted incest and three counts of vicarious sexual gratification, all felonies, according to court documents.