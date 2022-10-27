Lying to Portage cops land 4 young men in jail following crash, report says

PORTAGE — Portage police say only one young man is responsible for crashing into a fire hydrant near U.S. 6 and driving off, but three others were also taken to jail after lying and keeping three patrol officers off the road for more than an hour.

A witness told police that shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday he saw a black Ford SUV turn southbound off U.S. 6 on to Ash Street, jump the curb and then strike and damage a fire hydrant before fleeing the scene without stopping.

Police located the vehicle in question parked outside a residence in the 5800 block of Creekview Court. Police said they began questioning three men outside the residence, who spoke over one another.

After Reynaldo Delarosa, 18, of Portage, repeatedly said he had been driving the vehicle, police went to place him under arrest only to have him say the driver was actually Reece Shoppa, 18, of Portage, according to the incident report.

Also in the vehicle were Riley Ponce, 18, of Portage, and Thomas Mitrisin Jr., 19, of Portage Township, he said.

After hearing conflicting stories from the group, police said they went to a store near the crash site, viewed a surveillance video and determined Shoppa was the driver and was joined by Ponce and Mitrisin.

All four men were taken to the Porter County jail and face a criminal charge false informing, police said. Shoppa faces additional charges of leaving the scene of a crash and conversion for allegedly taking the vehicle without permission.