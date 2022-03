Lynwood man arrested in shooting at CTA Red Line station

CHICAGO — A Lynwood man was arrested early Saturday after he was accused of shooting another man multiple times near the Chicago Transit Authority's 95th Street Red Line station, police said.

Sylvester Adams, 53, was being held Sunday on charges of felony attempted murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, according to Chicago police.

Adams is accused of arguing and fighting with a 37-year-old man about 1:55 a.m. Saturday at the train station along the Dan Ryan Expressway, retrieving a handgun and shooting the man three times as the man began to walk away downstairs.

Officers arrested Adams shortly after the shooting and recovered a handgun, police said.

The 37-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to his lower abdomen, back and lower left leg. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

NBC Chicago reported that one of the men involved in the shooting was employed as a CTA customer assistant.

In a statement posted by NBC Chicago, the CTA said its employee was in violation of several CTA workforce rules, including one that prohibits the possession of a firearm. The agency said it was pursuing the termination of the employee.

"The behavior of this one employee is not at all reflective of the thousands of hardworking, dedicated men and women who take pride in their work and responsibly perform their duties each day," the CTA said.

