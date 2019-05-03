VALPARAISO — When Dylan Odell was first arrested on allegations of injuring another man using a machete, he argued it was done in self defense, according to court authorities.
But on Friday he admitted he used an "unreasonable amount of force" and pleaded guilty to a felony count of battery with a deadly weapon and a strangulation charge in another case.
The 21-year-old was sentenced to four years behind bars, with three years suspended and to be served on formal probation on the battery charge, according to court documents provided by his attorney Mark Chargualaf.
He received two years in the strangulation case with all the time suspended and to be served on probation consecutively with other sentence, according the court documents.
Odell told the court Friday he saw a friend involved in a fight at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 21. He said when he attempted to break up the fight and defend his friend using a machete, he was hit in the face.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
