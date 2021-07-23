'Magic cigarette' helps state secure convictions in deadly gas station shooting

"The state is asking you to put together the pieces — the only pieces available — to reach a reasonable conclusion," Burke said.

Young's attorney, Mark Gruenhagen, didn't dispute that Young was seen inside the gas station.

The defense also didn't dispute that Young's DNA was found on a cigarette butt police later collected from the alley.

However, Gruenhagen told jurors the state wanted them to "trust the magic cigarette" and speculate about who fired the shots that killed Clayton and wounded the 20-year-old man.

Gruenhagen said the state didn't present enough evidence to prove Young was the shooter.

A DNA analyst was unable to say when DNA got on the cigarette or when the cigarette butt ended up in the alley, and several key witnesses were not called to testify during Clayton's weeklong trial, he said.

Gruenhagen questioned why detectives did not question a man whose name was given to police by witnesses, who suggested he had a beef with Clayton.

None of the witnesses ever told police to look at Young as a possible suspect, the defense attorney said.