Maintenance crew rescued mom and baby from Schererville apartment fire

SCHERERVILLE — Three maintenance men are credited with rescuing a mom and her baby from a second-floor balcony during an apartment fire Thursday morning, Schererville Fire Chief Robert Patterson said.

Firefighters were on their way to the 9:30 a.m. blaze at 2121 Sherwood Lake Drive when the maintenance crew jumped into action and had the mother pass her child down to Paul Carter, Patterson said.

The other two workers — Glen McIntyre and Brian Ashby — then had the mother lower herself to their shoulders and then down to safety to be reunited with her baby.

The pair escaped injury and firefighters to extinguish the blaze, which was contained to a dryer in the woman's apartment, Patterson said.

"I think it was an amazing effort," Patterson said of the rescue by the maintenance workers.

He said the group thought "outside the box" to quickly get he mom and child to safety.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.