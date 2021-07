GARY — Traffic was significantly backed up on Interstate 80/94 after a semitrailer stalled out in the westbound lanes.

The semi stalled out around 3:50 p.m. at the 9.6-mile marker just before the Broadway exit in Gary, Indiana State Police said.

The westbound lane closures caused traffic congestion that stretched to Central Avenue in Lake Station.

As of 4 p.m., ISP had a crew on the way to move the semi from the roadway.

There were no injuries in the incident, police said.

