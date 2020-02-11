You are the owner of this article.
Major crimes down in Valpo, but watch those roundabouts
Major crimes down in Valpo, but watch those roundabouts

VALPARAISO — Major crimes were down slightly last year in the city, as were overall calls for service, according to the local police department.

But the city's large roundabout at Calumet Avenue, Vale Park Road and Roosevelt Road kept police on their toes with the largest number of crashes in 2019, according to the annual summary of crime statistics.

The city had no homicides or arsons last year, but other major crime statistics show reports of six rapes, three robberies, 32 aggravated assaults, 54 burglaries, 321 larceny/thefts and 18 vehicle thefts.

Overall, major crimes were down 2%, according to the department.

Police said they received 26,703 calls for service last year, which was a 3% reduction from the year prior.

Of the just more than 10,000 traffic stops last year, the department handled 203 drunk driving investigations resulting in charges, police said.

The above-identified roundabout led the way with crashes in 2019 at 78, followed by 43 at the interchange of Ind. 49 and LaPorte Avenue.

The intersection of LaPorte Avenue and Silhavy Road, prior to the recent round-a-bout construction, had the third largest number of crashes at 32, police said.

