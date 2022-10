Male subject shot and killed by female juvenile in Union Township, police say

UNION TOWNSHIP — A male subject was shot and killed by a female juvenile Friday night, according to Sgt. Benjamin McFalls of the Porter County Sheriff's Department.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired around 10:15 p.m. in the area of the 600 W block of County Road 100 North. When officers arrived, the male subject was found deceased on-scene.

The female juvenile was located and taken into custody without incident a short time later. The incident is isolated and does not present a threat to public safety, police said.

McFalls said the investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.