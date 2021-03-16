Man abducted woman, shot at her as she escaped from his car, police say

CROWN POINT — A man posted a $10,000 cash bond Tuesday on charges alleging he abducted a woman from outside a Hammond bar and shot at her with an assault-style rifle after she escaped from his car into a parking lot.
Detrell Grant III, 26, of Hammond, appeared Monday before a Lake Criminal Court magistrate, who appointed a public defender to represent him.
The magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Grant's behalf to felony charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, criminal confinement, attempted battery, and criminal recklessness and misdemeanor charges of operating while intoxicated.
Hammond police found the woman about 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 6500 block of Nebraska Avenue after responding to multiple 911 calls about shots fired, court records state.
The woman told officers she was at the 5th Amendment Bar in Hammond when her friend got into a fight with a man and left.
She was outside the bar when Grant pulled up in a blue Dodge Charger and told her to get in if she wanted help finding her friend, court records allege.
The woman told police Grant began driving and called another person using the speaker on his cellphone. She overheard Grant tell the person, "I got this girl here. Come outside. She's in my front seat. Bring your sister, too. I'll pay you both to beat her (expletive)," documents state.
The woman said she demanded to be let out, but every time she attempted to unlock the door Grant locked it again, records say.
Grant parked near an apartment building at 165th and Grand streets and pulled a large, black rifle from the backseat, according to court documents.
The woman told police she was finally able to unlock the door, got out and ran. She saw Grant standing outside the car holding the rifle and heard five to six gunshots as she ran, records allege.
A Hammond officer responding to the 911 calls pulled Grant over for speeding on 165th Street and noticed Grant smelled of alcohol, records allege.
Grant gave the officer permission to search the Charger, and police found an open can of Modelo beer and a black AR-15-style rifle, which was loaded and had a barrel that was warm to the touch, documents state.
Grant was combative during his arrest, but he eventually took a breath test at the police station that showed his blood alcohol content was 0.14, court documents allege.
Investigators found seven spent .223-caliber shell casings in the parking lot at the apartment complex, which matched the ammunition found in the rifle recovered from Grant's car, records state.
Grant's next court hearing was set for March 23 before Judge Samuel Cappas.