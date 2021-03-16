Man abducted woman, shot at her as she escaped from his car, police say

The woman said she demanded to be let out, but every time she attempted to unlock the door Grant locked it again, records say.

Grant parked near an apartment building at 165th and Grand streets and pulled a large, black rifle from the backseat, according to court documents.

The woman told police she was finally able to unlock the door, got out and ran. She saw Grant standing outside the car holding the rifle and heard five to six gunshots as she ran, records allege.

A Hammond officer responding to the 911 calls pulled Grant over for speeding on 165th Street and noticed Grant smelled of alcohol, records allege.

Grant gave the officer permission to search the Charger, and police found an open can of Modelo beer and a black AR-15-style rifle, which was loaded and had a barrel that was warm to the touch, documents state.

Grant was combative during his arrest, but he eventually took a breath test at the police station that showed his blood alcohol content was 0.14, court documents allege.

Investigators found seven spent .223-caliber shell casings in the parking lot at the apartment complex, which matched the ammunition found in the rifle recovered from Grant's car, records state.