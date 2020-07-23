Man accidentally shoots self outside gun shop, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CALUMET TOWNSHIP — A group of men suspected of firing shots in a residential area Wednesday afternoon later drove to a gun shop, where one of them accidentally shot himself in the leg while the others waited in line, police reports show.

Lake County sheriff's police responded about 12:20 p.m. to the 4400 block of Roosevelt Street for a report that three or four men were seeing leaving the area in a black four-door Dodge car after four or five gunshots were fired.

About 3:30 p.m., police were dispatched to Westforth Sports in the 4700 block of Roosevelt for a report of a gunshot victim.

Officers found a man inside a black Dodge sedan with a gunshot wound to his leg and several other men, who flagged police down, according to a police report.

The man told police he was sitting in the passenger seat on his phone when he heard a loud pop and saw he shot himself, records state.

He said he got out of the car to get his cousins, who were standing in line at Westforth Sports, and called 911 for help.

The man was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary.