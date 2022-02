Man accused in head-on collision with Porter cop fails to appear in court; arrest warrant issued

VALPARAISO — An arrest warrant for failing to appear was issued Friday for one of two Michigan men charged in a Nov. 20 police chase that left a Porter officer seriously injured, authorities said.

The warrant was issued by Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer for Aries Atlas Jr., 25, of Kalamazoo.

"The allegations are quite significant," Clymer said.

Defense attorney Mark Chargualaf made an unsuccessful attempt to place the warrant on hold while he tries to reach his client.

That defense request was opposed by Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Hammer, who referred to Atlas as a high-flight risk.

Clymer said he would reconsider the warrant if Atlas yet surrenders himself to the court.

Bond had been set at $20,000 surety and $2,500 cash for Atlas.

The allegations are that he and Samuel Kuhl, 30, also of Kalamazoo, drove a vehicle at speeds exceeding 110 mph while fleeing police from a local stretch of Interstate 94, south on Ind. 49.

The duo continued driving through Chesterton and back in the wrong direction in the southbound lanes of Ind. 49, where their vehicle collided head-on with a Porter police vehicle, charges state.

Porter Officer Scott Cornelison suffered a concussion and hand injury and was hospitalized following the collision.

Atlas and Kuhl are further accused of fleeing the crash scene on foot. Atlas was nabbed by police a short time later, and Kuhl was taken into custody in the same area the following morning.

Atlas is charged with two felony counts each of resisting law enforcement and leaving the scene of an accident and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, driver's license never issued and reckless driving, he was told.

Kuhl, who did appear for his court hearing Friday morning, had earlier been told he is charged with a felony counts of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and carrying a handgun without a license and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement and false informing.

Kuhl is scheduled to appear in court again April 1 and has a jury trial set for May 9, court records show.

Future hearing dates for Atlas will be vacated due to his failure to appear, unless he surrenders within the week, the judge said.

