Man accused of $1 million luxury jewelry burglary arrested in Crown Point, police say

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man has been charged in a Chicago smash-and-grab of luxury watches costing thousands of dollars. 

Carlos Valliant, 38, of Hammond, was arrested Thursday in the 2200 block of North Main Street in Crown Point, according to the Chicago Police Department. 

Valliant was charged with burglary and theft amounting to $500 thousand to $1 million in Cook County courts. 

Police responded to a late night smash-and-grab robbery Dec. 11 at Bentley Gold Coast dealership in the 800 block of Rush Street.

The suspects smashed windows and display cases, fleeing the scene with a reported $1 million worth of luxury jewelry. Surveillance footage of the crime helped authorities in the investigation. 

Police said a second suspect is still being sought. No further information was immediately available and the investigation is ongoing, Chicago police said. 

Carlos Valliant

Carlos Valliant 

 Provided
Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

