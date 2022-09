Man accused of abducting resident during home invasion pleads guilty to robbery

CROWN POINT — A 32-year-old man pleaded guilty this week in connection with a home invasion and robbery in 2020 in Merrillville.

Emanuel J. England, of Merrillville, was extradited from Memphis, Tennessee, in July to face charges in Lake Criminal Court.

England pleaded guilty Monday to robbery, a level 5 felony.

If Judge Salvador Vasquez accepts his plea agreement, England would receive a two-year sentence.

England admitted in his plea agreement he was at a location in Merrillville on Aug. 14, 2020, and robbed a man of money, two laptop computers, a cellphone and a debit card.

According to charging documents, England abducted the man from his Merrillville residence, drove him to an ATM and forced him to withdraw money. England subsequently left the man in an alley in Merrillville, records state.

England's sentencing was set for Oct. 11.