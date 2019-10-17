{{featured_button_text}}
Gyle Delrio
Provided

LAPORTE — A man was charged in the death of his brother after a police investigation was launched when officers found a man left unconscious by a suspicious injury.

Gyle Delrio, 37, of LaPorte, was charged with murder and aggravated battery in the death of 41-year-old Paul Delrio, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office.

At 1:11 a.m. Monday, police responded to the 200 West block of Johnson Road in LaPorte. When they arrived they found Paul Delrio unconscious and LaPorte County EMS took him to LaPorte Hospital where he died, police said.

An autopsy was performed Wednesday and an officer testified in LaPorte County Court, leading to charges being filed against Gyle Delrio, police said.

Gyle Delrio was arrested and taken into custody in LaPorte County Jail where he is being held without bond.

The investigation is ongoing and police said no further information will be released at this time.

