Man accused of attacking woman, 2 young children during home invasion

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was wanted Monday on charges linked to allegations that he pushed his way into a woman's home, attacked her and her children, and robbed her of about $2,300.

Curtis A. White, 23, was on bond in two previous cases at the time of the home invasion May 14 in Gary's Glen Park section, court records show.

White's previous cases were filed in 2017 and involve felony charges of armed robbery and attempted robbery. He's pleaded not guilty in both cases.

He was charged Oct. 13 with nine felony counts, including robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, criminal confinement and battery on a person younger than 14.

The woman told police she opened her front door to give soap to a woman who had requested it and two men jumped on her front porch and pushed their way inside.

One of the men pistol-whipped her, and she was pushed to the floor, punched and kicked, according to Lake Criminal Court records. The woman who asked for soap came into the house and allowed two more men to enter through a back door.

The victim told police one of the men, whom she later identified as White, pushed her head into the floor and told her to close her eyes.

The group took $1,500 in cash from the woman's purse and forced her to transfer $800 from a cash app, records state.

White told the woman he knew she had more and threatened to "tear this (expletive) up," records say.

The group dragged the woman upstairs, where White picked her sleeping infant up by the legs, shook him, threatened to kill him and threw him onto a bed, records state.

The woman told police she picked up her son to comfort him and the group went into another room, picked up her 4-year-old daughter from a bed and threw her against a wall.

The group dragged the woman back downstairs, where White struck her in the back of the head with a gun four times and demanded to know where she kept firearms, records state.

She told police she denied having any firearms. The men ransacked the house, throwing the woman's father's ashes on the floor.

After she gave the men her Apple ID, they fled the home, records state.

The woman waited until a friend visited May 15 to go to the hospital because she didn't want to leave her children, records state.

She was treated for a concussion, damaged ribs, torn tendons and a hip fracture.

Anyone with information about White's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Detective Sgt. James Nielsen at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP (866-274-6347).