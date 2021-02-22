Man accused of attempting to kill passerby who intervened in domestic dispute

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man posted a $15,000 cash bond Monday on charges alleging he strangled a girlfriend and attempted to murder a passerby who stopped to help her last week in Hammond.

Diamontae L. Kellum, 24, appeared Friday before a Lake Criminal Court magistrate, who entered not guilty pleas on Kellum's behalf and appointed a public defender to represent him.

The passerby suffered a head injury and was not able to recall what happened hours after his confrontation with Kellum on Feb. 16, court records say.

Kellum's girlfriend told police she arrived about 7:40 p.m. at her residence in the 5800 block of Columbia Avenue to find Kellum was angry.

She went upstairs and was preparing to leave when Kellum entered a bedroom, grabbed her by the neck and pushed her against a wall, records allege.

Kellum threw the woman to the floor and took her car keys, then left the residence, according to court documents.

The woman said she followed Kellum outside and was crying on a porch when a man on a bicycle stopped to offer her help. She asked the man to call police, court records state.