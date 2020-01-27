You are the owner of this article.
Man accused of blasting home with shotgun, leading police on chase
Man accused of blasting home with shotgun, leading police on chase

CROWN POINT — A 54-year-old man was charged with attempted murder Friday in connection with allegations he fired a shotgun at a home while several people were inside playing cards.

Walter D. Givens, of Gary, was arrested Jan. 22 after he returned to the crime scene in a brown van, was pointed out by a witness and led police on a brief vehicle chase, court records state.

A witness told police Givens visited a home in the 2400 block of Massachusetts Street in Gary several days before the alleged shooting, said he needed money and attempted to sell a shotgun. The witness declined to buy the gun, records state.

Givens returned to the home Jan. 22, visited with several people playing cards, left and returned, records allege.

A witness told police he watched Givens walk along the side of the house and start shooting. The people inside hit the floor, and Givens walked back to a brown van, records say.

Givens allegedly fired again at the front of the house before driving away. Police arrived moments later, records say.

As a witness was talking with police, Givens drove by, records say. The witness joined officers in a police car as they chased Givens' van, documents state.

Givens eventually stopped and was taken into custody after a struggle, records say.

In addition to one count of attempted murder, Givens is facing one felony count of criminal recklessness and two felony counts of resisting law enforcement.

A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Givens' behalf and appointed a public defender during an initial hearing Monday. His formal appearance is set for Feb. 6.

