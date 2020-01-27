Man accused of blasting home with shotgun, leading police on chase

CROWN POINT — A 54-year-old man was charged with attempted murder Friday in connection with allegations he fired a shotgun at a home while several people were inside playing cards.
Walter D. Givens, of Gary, was arrested Jan. 22 after he returned to the crime scene in a brown van, was pointed out by a witness and led police on a brief vehicle chase, court records state.
A witness told police Givens visited a home in the 2400 block of Massachusetts Street in Gary several days before the alleged shooting, said he needed money and attempted to sell a shotgun. The witness declined to buy the gun, records state.
Givens returned to the home Jan. 22, visited with several people playing cards, left and returned, records allege.
A witness told police he watched Givens walk along the side of the house and start shooting. The people inside hit the floor, and Givens walked back to a brown van, records say.
Givens allegedly fired again at the front of the house before driving away. Police arrived moments later, records say.
As a witness was talking with police, Givens drove by, records say. The witness joined officers in a police car as they chased Givens' van, documents state.
Givens eventually stopped and was taken into custody after a struggle, records say.
In addition to one count of attempted murder, Givens is facing one felony count of criminal recklessness and two felony counts of resisting law enforcement.
A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Givens' behalf and appointed a public defender during an initial hearing Monday. His formal appearance is set for Feb. 6.