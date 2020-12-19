Man accused of breaking in, stealing $800 cognac bottle from Cedar Lake liquor store, courts say

CEDAR LAKE — A warrant was issued for the arrest of a man accused of stealing two bottles of high-priced cognac that together totaled more than $1,000. The man is suspected to be involved in multiple burglaries in Northwest Indiana, police said.

The warrant was issued Thursday and according to court records, the man is at large with no bail set.

Karl Robert Papka, 40, of Hobart, faces charges of burglary, theft and criminal mischief, according to Lake County Superior Court.

Police responded around 4:12 a.m. Oct. 18 for a reported burglary at Lake Liquors at 13146 Wicker Ave. in Cedar Lake. Officers arrived to find the window was broken out on the glass exit door and a high-priced liquor cabinet glass shattered. In addition, several bottles of alcohol had fallen from the cabinet and smashed on the floor.

Surveillance video showed a man pulling into the parking lot in a silver car and breaking the glass door. He then proceeded to go behind the counters and check the registers, however, they were empty.

He then marauded the high-priced liquor cabinet and put select bottles in a sack before fleeing the scene, court reports said. The store owner said the items missing were a cognac bottle priced at $800 and another bottle of Dusse XO Cognac priced at $239.99.