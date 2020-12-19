 Skip to main content
Man accused of breaking in, stealing $800 cognac bottle from Cedar Lake liquor store, courts say
CEDAR LAKE — A warrant was issued for the arrest of a man accused of stealing two bottles of high-priced cognac that together totaled more than $1,000. The man is suspected to be involved in multiple burglaries in Northwest Indiana, police said.

The warrant was issued Thursday and according to court records, the man is at large with no bail set.

Karl Robert Papka, 40, of Hobart, faces charges of burglary, theft and criminal mischief, according to Lake County Superior Court.

Police responded around 4:12 a.m. Oct. 18 for a reported burglary at Lake Liquors at 13146 Wicker Ave. in Cedar Lake. Officers arrived to find the window was broken out on the glass exit door and a high-priced liquor cabinet glass shattered. In addition, several bottles of alcohol had fallen from the cabinet and smashed on the floor.

Surveillance video showed a man pulling into the parking lot in a silver car and breaking the glass door. He then proceeded to go behind the counters and check the registers, however, they were empty.

He then marauded the high-priced liquor cabinet and put select bottles in a sack before fleeing the scene, court reports said. The store owner said the items missing were a cognac bottle priced at $800 and another bottle of Dusse XO Cognac priced at $239.99.

The owner also told police at least $1,000 of damage was done to the store and the bottles Papka broke on the floor totaled to a $500 loss.

Police learned earlier that day a Lowell liquor store had an attempted robbery as well.

During the investigation, Merrillville police informed Cedar Lake authorities that the suspect linked with several other Region burglaries was identified as Papka, court records said.

Papka’s vehicle has been allegedly caught on surveillance cameras in a burglary at Wise Guys Liquors in Merrillville on Oct. 10. Police also learned that Papka had a history of theft, burglary and drug charges in Lake County dating back to 2011.

