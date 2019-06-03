CROWN POINT — Authorities found no credible threat after a man called Horseshoe Casino's corporate offices and said he left a bomb at the Hammond Marina, court records allege.
Deangelo L. Armstead, 28, of Hammond, is accused of calling the Hammond casino several times Feb. 4 in an attempt to reach a woman, who is a casino employee. He left several voicemail messages that were derogatory toward the woman and her co-workers, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
Police determined Armstead was the same person who later called Horseshoe's corporate offices in Las Vegas and said, "Everyone will be dead in 12 minutes," records say.
When the operator asked how he knew, he allegedly said, "Because I put it there."
Armstead told the operator a bomb was in the marina bathrooms, records allege.
Police searched the bathrooms and cleared the casino, but found no bombs.
Armstead is facing a felony count of false reporting and a misdemeanor count of harassment.
A warrant has been issued for his arrest, online records show.