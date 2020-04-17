Man accused of chaining woman to chair, burning and raping her

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man arrested Thursday is accused of raping a woman, chaining her to a chair, and burning her with cigarettes and the heated tip of a knife.
Markeece M. Crenshaw, 21, became a target of a police investigation after the woman sought treatment at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago on Jan. 28, Lake Criminal Court records show.
She told police she began dating Crenshaw last year and moved into his East Chicago apartment. She said he began abusing her in November, records say.
The woman told police Crenshaw chained her to a chair in his bedroom, threatened to beat her with a belt, and punched her in the chest and arms, records allege.
He used a cigarette and a heated knife tip to burn her, and forced her to cut her own leg, records state. Police observed several fresh burn marks on her hand and arm bruises on her chest and arm, and healing cut marks on her leg when she was at the hospital.
The woman told police Crenshaw urinated on her while forcing her to bathe and raped her, records state. She didn't tell him to stop because she was "frozen with fear," police said.
The woman later told a detective the abuse was not consensual and Crenshaw inflicted it upon her "so she can feel what he is feeling emotionally," records allege.
She told the detective she didn't want to press charges, because Crenshaw had a difficult childhood. She said she still thought he was the "right guy for her, just bad timing," documents state.
Crenshaw was being held on a bond of $100,000 surety or $10,000 cash. His initial appearance was set for Friday morning.
Ashleigh Faith Day
Christian Dale Hepburn
Erin Nicole Sowa
Christopher Ryan Dawson
Frank Richard Messer
Calvin Wayne Howard Jr.
David Wyne Brightwell Jr.
Demario Tyvando Young Sr.
Justin West
Deja Ta Tyanan Johnson
Dyrane Standford
Makell Anthony Gaston
Zolule David Allison Jr.
Antonio Deshawn Lee Walton-Rogers
Brittany Antionette Kemp
Jasmine Hernandez
Lamonte Andre Crittenden
Reese Anthony Gilbert
Rodney Lee Williams
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.