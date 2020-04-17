Man accused of chaining woman to chair, burning and raping her

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man arrested Thursday is accused of raping a woman, chaining her to a chair, and burning her with cigarettes and the heated tip of a knife.

Markeece M. Crenshaw, 21, became a target of a police investigation after the woman sought treatment at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago on Jan. 28, Lake Criminal Court records show.

She told police she began dating Crenshaw last year and moved into his East Chicago apartment. She said he began abusing her in November, records say.

The woman told police Crenshaw chained her to a chair in his bedroom, threatened to beat her with a belt, and punched her in the chest and arms, records allege.

He used a cigarette and a heated knife tip to burn her, and forced her to cut her own leg, records state. Police observed several fresh burn marks on her hand and arm bruises on her chest and arm, and healing cut marks on her leg when she was at the hospital.

The woman told police Crenshaw urinated on her while forcing her to bathe and raped her, records state. She didn't tell him to stop because she was "frozen with fear," police said.