Man accused of child molesting pleads guilty to misdemeanor battery

CROWN POINT — An Urbana, Illinois, man charged in 2015 with six counts of child molesting pleaded guilty last week to one count of misdemeanor battery.

A. Bernard Coffer, 68, admitted in a plea agreement he caused bodily injury to a girl in July 2012 at a residence in Gary.

In exchange for his plea, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss all six counts of child molesting.

If Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepts Coffer's plea agreement, he could face up to a year in jail.

Coffer was charged in November 2015 after police interviewed several witnesses, who alleged he repeatedly molested a relative when she was between the ages of 6 and 12.

Coffer was represented by attorney Matthew Fech.

Cappas set Coffer's sentencing for Aug. 19.