Man accused of child molesting to be released after guilty plea to reduced charge

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man accused of child molesting was expected to be released from jail Tuesday after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of battery.

Carl W. Toyne, 63, pleaded guilty to battery on a person less than 14 years old, a level 6 felony.

He initially was charged in January 2020 with three counts of child molesting and one count of attempted child molesting.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez asked defense attorney Sonya Scott-Dix and Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Tara Villarreal to explain how their negotiations led to a plea offer on the reduced charge.

After a discussion at the bench, Vasquez said he accepted the attorneys' explanation and would approve the plea agreement.

Toyne had been accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl while living with her family in Hammond from 2017 to 2018.

Toyne had one conviction for operating while intoxicated more than 20 years ago, Scott-Dix said.

Vasquez sentenced Toyne to one year and gave him credit for 515 days served in jail while awaiting a resolution in his case.

