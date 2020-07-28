Man accused of 'creeping' on fellow VU students back in court

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Talks were to take place Tuesday to decide whether to strike a deal or go to trial with a former Valparaiso University student charged with preying on female students at the university in 2018, according to his defense attorney.

Attorney Mark Chargualaf told a judge Tuesday morning he planned to meet with prosecutors later in the day to decide how to move forward with the case against Jaylen King, 20, of Zion, Illinois.

Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Mary Ryan said she and the defense have been going back and forth on the question.

Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer scheduled a status hearing in the case for Aug. 25.

King is charged with rape, sexual battery, criminal confinement and three counts of residential entry, all felonies, according to court documents. He also faces three counts of voyeurism and one count of battery as misdemeanors.

While a student at Valparaiso University, King said he sneaked into the dorm rooms of female students about five times and said "he was doing it to relieve stress, sometimes it was stress from homework," police said.