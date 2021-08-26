Man accused of driving drunk in Porter County crash that injured two children

VALPARAISO — A 27-year-old Milwaukee man faces multiple charges in the wake of an alleged drunken driving crash Friday that left two 9-year-old passengers injured, according to charging documents.

David Flores-Mejia, who appeared for an initial hearing Thursday morning before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer, is charged with felony counts of operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury and operating while intoxicated with children under the age of 18 present, and misdemeanor operating while intoxicated with endangerment and operating while intoxicated, according to court records.

Police say the crash occurred at 11 p.m. along the westbound lanes of the local stretch of Interstate 80. The children were reportedly unrestrained in the vehicle and head injuries were reported, according to the charges.

