Man accused of firing gun inside club, assaulting staff during argument
Man accused of firing gun inside club, assaulting staff during argument

GARY — A man who was a patron at a Gary night club Sunday is accused of twice firing an illegally-owned gun inside the building after being tackled by security for assaulting the club owner and an employee during an argument, court records allege.

A security guard at Temptations Gentlemen's Club told Gary police Cortez Sims, 27, of Gary, struck the owner during a dispute over a dancer stealing money from him in a private dance room, records allege.

Police discovered Sims does not have a license to carry a handgun in Indiana, according to court records.

Officers were dispatched for a report of shots fired early Sunday to the nightclub at 6900 Melton Road, where several witnesses told police the suspected shooter, later identified as Sims, was being held down by security inside the club.

The owner told police he checked surveillance video of the private room after Sims approached him about the dancer stealing from him, but did not see footage of her stealing, records allege.

After the owner explained to Sims what the footage showed, Sims became irate and tried to grab the dancer's tip basket, resulting in her falling to the floor, records allege the owner told police.

A security guard told police that at one point, Sims left the club in the middle of the argument, only to return and begin arguing again, records allege.

The guard thought Sims might be going to his car to get a weapon, records show.

Witnesses reported Sims struck the dancer while she was on the floor and struck the owner in his left eye during the argument, causing his eye to bruise and swell, court records allege.

That prompted a guard to tackle Sims and began looking for backup, at which point a loud gunshot rang out, causing customers and employees to run away, records allege.

The guard then noticed Sims was holding a gun in his left hand, which was outstretched. He grabbed Sims' hand, but Sims was able to fire another round to the left of where the two men were struggling.

The guard was then able to take the gun from Sims and hold him down until police arrived and placed him under arrest, records show.

Sims was transported to and being held at Lake County Jail on $15,000 bond, of which $1,445 was posted on his behalf, court records show.

He is charged with one count of each of felony criminal recklessness and misdemeanor counts of battery resulting in bodily injury and carrying a handgun without a license.

An initial hearing was scheduled for Cortez Nov. 30 at Lake Criminal Court. 

