Man accused of firing gun inside club, assaulting staff during argument

The guard thought Sims might be going to his car to get a weapon, records show.

Witnesses reported Sims struck the dancer while she was on the floor and struck the owner in his left eye during the argument, causing his eye to bruise and swell, court records allege.

That prompted a guard to tackle Sims and began looking for backup, at which point a loud gunshot rang out, causing customers and employees to run away, records allege.

The guard then noticed Sims was holding a gun in his left hand, which was outstretched. He grabbed Sims' hand, but Sims was able to fire another round to the left of where the two men were struggling.

The guard was then able to take the gun from Sims and hold him down until police arrived and placed him under arrest, records show.

Sims was transported to and being held at Lake County Jail on $15,000 bond, of which $1,445 was posted on his behalf, court records show.

He is charged with one count of each of felony criminal recklessness and misdemeanor counts of battery resulting in bodily injury and carrying a handgun without a license.