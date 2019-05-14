VALPARAISO — A Portage resident said she was walking dogs in the area of Shell Drive when Markieth Mayes walked off the porch of his mobile home and said, "You should kiss me," police said.
Mayes is then accused of groping her over her clothing, according to charging information.
The alleged victim said she told Mayes to stop, but was too scared to run away, police said.
Mayes is charged with a felony count of sexual battery.
The offense allegedly occurred Sept. 28 in a mobile home park north of U.S. 20 and west of Willowcreek Road. While charging information does not disclose the age of the female, police said they were notified by the female's father.
The female said she was walking her cousin's dogs when she was called over by Mayes, according to court documents. After groping the female, Mayes reportedly said nothing and walked inside his mobile home.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
