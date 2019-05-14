{{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — A Portage resident said she was walking dogs in the area of Shell Drive when Markieth Mayes walked off the porch of his mobile home and said, "You should kiss me," police said.

Mayes is then accused of groping her over her clothing, according to charging information.

The alleged victim said she told Mayes to stop, but was too scared to run away, police said.

Mayes is charged with a felony count of sexual battery.

The offense allegedly occurred Sept. 28 in a mobile home park north of U.S. 20 and west of Willowcreek Road. While charging information does not disclose the age of the female, police said they were notified by the female's father.

The female said she was walking her cousin's dogs when she was called over by Mayes, according to court documents. After groping the female, Mayes reportedly said nothing and walked inside his mobile home.

The female reportedly picked Mayes out of a six-person police lineup and was able to identify his mobile home from a photo including others in the area, police said.

A friend of the alleged victim reportedly told police she heard the dogs barking a lot and stepped outside to see the female walking to the mobile home crying.

A maintenance person at the mobile home park said Mayes was known for following young girls around the park, police said.

