Man accused of giving false ID to cops was also lying to girlfriend, Portage police say
Jayme Lopez

 Provided

PORTAGE — A 36-year-old man found passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle was nabbed providing a false name not only to police, but apparently to his girlfriend as well, according to the incident report.

Jayme Lopez, who is listed with Gary and East Chicago home addresses, faces a felony count of identity deception, misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated and six active warrants from Lake County, Portage police said.

Police said they found Lopez passed out behind the wheel of his Nissan Rogue shortly after noon Friday on Willowcreek Road near Swan Avenue. An officer had to tap on the vehicle window to awaken Lopez, who had the vehicle in drive.

After observing that Lopez appeared intoxicated, he was asked to leave the vehicle and then gave officers what turned out to be a fictitious name, police said. Police discovered the description and photo of the person named did not match Lopez.

Lopez reportedly told police he had just left work and was on the way to watch children at the home he shared with his girlfriend. The girlfriend, who owns the Nissan, told police she too knew Lopez by the fictitious name he gave officers, according to the report.

"I asked (the girlfriend) how long they had been dating and she informed me for only a couple weeks," police said.

She said Lopez was homeless when she met him and she never saw his identification card, the report says.

"(The girlfriend) never changed her story even after being informed providing a false name to police was a serious crime," police said.

Lopez reportedly told police he had smoked a "forty" of crack cocaine the night before and drank alcohol.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

