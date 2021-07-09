Man accused of kidnapping boy playing outside home, holding him in shed for hours

CROWN POINT — A Lowell-area man was being held Friday on charges alleging he "snatched up" an 8-year-old boy playing outside and held the boy in a shed for three hours.

John E. Yonan, 50, is accused of threatening to kill the boy if the boy moved while inside the shed Tuesday near Yonan's residence at the Apple Valley trailer park in West Creek Township.

The boy told Lake County sheriff's police he got out of the shed and ran home after Yonan went inside, Lake Criminal Court records show.

Yonan made an initial appearance Friday before a magistrate, who entered not guilty pleas on his behalf to two felony counts of kidnapping, two counts of criminal confinement and one count of intimidation.

Yonan's bond was set at $80,000 surety or $8,000 cash. A bond reduction hearing was set for July 14 at the request of Yonan's attorney, Ben Murphy.

According to court records, the boy was playing near a dig pile outside his own residence at the trailer park about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday when Yonan "snatched him up."

The boy told a detective Yonan picked him up underneath his armpits and placed him in the rear passenger side of Yonan's truck.