Man accused of killing 2 teens over missing gun makes 1st court appearance

CROWN POINT — The second of three defendants charged in the murders of two teenage boys last year in Calumet Township made his first appearance Wednesday in Lake Criminal Court.

Alvino S. "Vino" Amaya, 36, is accused of working with Dawn M. Carden, 42, and Elijah D. Robinson, 19, both of Gary, to kill 17-year-old Maxwell Kroll and 18-year-old Elijah Robinson on Oct. 16 inside a home in the 3900 block of West 51st Avenue.

According to court records, Carden had accused the 18-year-old Robinson of failing to return a gun she had given to him.

A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Amaya's behalf and set his formal appearance for Wednesday. Amaya is represented by attorney Steve Mullins.

Amaya's appearance in state court came after the U.S. attorney's office recently dropped a federal firearm charge against him. A similar firearm charge remains pending against him in Lake Criminal Court.

Amaya will continue to be held without bond on the murder charges, unless Mullins files a petition to let bail and the court decides to set bail.

Robinson formally pleaded not guilty to murder charges in March during a hearing before Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez.