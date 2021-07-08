Man accused of killing father offered plea deal with cap of 3 years in prison

CROWN POINT — A Hobart man accused of killing his father in 2018 has been offered a plea agreement that would require him to admit to reckless homicide and face a sentence of up to three years in prison.

Michael Yakubec, 52, appeared Thursday with defense attorney Michael Lambert before Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas.

Yakubec has pleaded not guilty to murder in the November 2018 beating death of his 80-year-old father, John F. Yakubec, of Hobart.

John F. Yakubec died at a Chicago hospital about eight hours after medics were called to his home because of his injuries.

His son, John E. Yakubec, described him as a "tough, hardworking man," who graduated from Lew Wallace High School in Gary, served in the U.S. Army in the early 1960s and retired from the former LTV Steel plant in East Chicago after 39 years of service.

Cappas scheduled Michael Yakubec's jury trial to begin Jan. 18.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno said his office has offered Michael Yakubec a plea agreement that would require him to admit to one count of reckless homicide, a level 5 felony.