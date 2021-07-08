Man accused of killing father offered plea deal with cap of 3 years in prison

CROWN POINT — A Hobart man accused of killing his father in 2018 has been offered a plea agreement that would require him to admit to reckless homicide and face a sentence of up to three years in prison.
Michael Yakubec, 52, appeared Thursday with defense attorney Michael Lambert before Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas.
Yakubec has pleaded not guilty to murder in the November 2018 beating death of his 80-year-old father, John F. Yakubec, of Hobart.
John F. Yakubec died at a Chicago hospital about eight hours after medics were called to his home because of his injuries.
His son, John E. Yakubec, described him as a "tough, hardworking man," who graduated from Lew Wallace High School in Gary, served in the U.S. Army in the early 1960s and retired from the former LTV Steel plant in East Chicago after 39 years of service.
Cappas scheduled Michael Yakubec's jury trial to begin Jan. 18.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno said his office has offered Michael Yakubec a plea agreement that would require him to admit to one count of reckless homicide, a level 5 felony.
A level 5 felony carries a possible penalty of one to six years in prison, but prosecutors have agreed to cap any sentence Michael Yakubec might receive at three years, Bruno said.
Michael Yakubec served about eight months in the Lake County Jail before he was released on his own recognizance in July 2019 to await a resolution of his case. He would receive credit for that time at sentencing.
Cappas told Michael Yakubec to discuss the state's offer with Lambert.
If he were to proceed to trial and be convicted of murder, he could face 45 to 65 years in prison.
Bruno said the offer would remain on the table until Michael Yakubec's pretrial hearing, which was set for Dec. 2.