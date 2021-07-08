 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man accused of killing father offered plea deal with cap of 3 years in prison
alert urgent

Man accused of killing father offered plea deal with cap of 3 years in prison

Michael Yakubec

Michael Yakubec

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A Hobart man accused of killing his father in 2018 has been offered a plea agreement that would require him to admit to reckless homicide and face a sentence of up to three years in prison.

Michael Yakubec, 52, appeared Thursday with defense attorney Michael Lambert before Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas.

Yakubec has pleaded not guilty to murder in the November 2018 beating death of his 80-year-old father, John F. Yakubec, of Hobart.

John F. Yakubec died at a Chicago hospital about eight hours after medics were called to his home because of his injuries.

His son, John E. Yakubec, described him as a "tough, hardworking man," who graduated from Lew Wallace High School in Gary, served in the U.S. Army in the early 1960s and retired from the former LTV Steel plant in East Chicago after 39 years of service.

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

Cappas scheduled Michael Yakubec's jury trial to begin Jan. 18.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Bruno said his office has offered Michael Yakubec a plea agreement that would require him to admit to one count of reckless homicide, a level 5 felony.

A level 5 felony carries a possible penalty of one to six years in prison, but prosecutors have agreed to cap any sentence Michael Yakubec might receive at three years, Bruno said.

Michael Yakubec served about eight months in the Lake County Jail before he was released on his own recognizance in July 2019 to await a resolution of his case. He would receive credit for that time at sentencing.

Cappas told Michael Yakubec to discuss the state's offer with Lambert.

If he were to proceed to trial and be convicted of murder, he could face 45 to 65 years in prison.

Bruno said the offer would remain on the table until Michael Yakubec's pretrial hearing, which was set for Dec. 2.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vigil held for Florida building collapse victims

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts