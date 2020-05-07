You are the owner of this article.
Man accused of luring teen for sex admits to strangling her, sentenced to jail, court records state
Man accused of luring teen for sex admits to strangling her, sentenced to jail, court records state

CROWN POINT — A Highland man was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in jail and a year on probation for strangling a teenage girl he had lured for sex online, court records show.

Jordan V. Al-Akel, 27, initially was charged with felony counts of rape, criminal confinement and strangulation after a then 16-year-old Chicago girl he met through an online dating service told police he sexually assaulted her in August 2017.

Al-Akel, who was represented by attorney Paul Stracci, pleaded guilty Wednesday to strangulation, a level 6 felony.

In a plea agreement signed by Lake County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Barbara McConnell, Al-Akel admitted he strangled the girl Aug. 20, 2017, while they were together inside his apartment in the 3200 block of Saric Court in Highland.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas sentenced Al-Akel to 18 months in the Lake County Jail. He suspended another year of jail time and ordered Al-Akel to serve the time on probation. 

Al-Akel must perform 100 hours of community service and continue to receive mental health treatment, the plea agreement states. He also was prohibited from any contact with the girl while he serves his sentence.

The girl told police in February 2018 she met Al-Akel through the MeetMe dating phone app and that the defendant claimed he was 18 years old at the time. When he picked her up, his appearance did not match the photo on the dating service, according to court records.

The girl told police Al-Akel drove her to his Highland apartment, sexually assaulted her two times and did not take her home until the next morning, court records state.

Al-Akel was arrested again Oct. 31, 2018, on a felony charge of battery on a person younger than 18.

In exchange for Al-Akel's plea to strangulation, prosecutors agreed to dismiss the remaining counts of rape and criminal confinement along with the battery case.

If Al-Akel successfully completes probation, he can petition the court to treat his conviction as a misdemeanor.

