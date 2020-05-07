Man accused of luring teen for sex admits to strangling her, sentenced to jail, court records state

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A Highland man was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in jail and a year on probation for strangling a teenage girl he had lured for sex online, court records show.

Jordan V. Al-Akel, 27, initially was charged with felony counts of rape, criminal confinement and strangulation after a then 16-year-old Chicago girl he met through an online dating service told police he sexually assaulted her in August 2017.

Al-Akel, who was represented by attorney Paul Stracci, pleaded guilty Wednesday to strangulation, a level 6 felony.

In a plea agreement signed by Lake County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Barbara McConnell, Al-Akel admitted he strangled the girl Aug. 20, 2017, while they were together inside his apartment in the 3200 block of Saric Court in Highland.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas sentenced Al-Akel to 18 months in the Lake County Jail. He suspended another year of jail time and ordered Al-Akel to serve the time on probation.

Al-Akel must perform 100 hours of community service and continue to receive mental health treatment, the plea agreement states. He also was prohibited from any contact with the girl while he serves his sentence.