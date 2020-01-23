Man accused of molestation says he may or may not have spanked girl's bare bottom

VALPARAISO — Thomas Sutherlin told jurors Thursday morning he does not remember taking a bare bottom approach when he spanked a 5-year-old girl visiting his Hebron home, but he could have "subconsciously" because that is the approach he had taken with his own children.

The 73-year-old also said on another occasion he left the girl to watch children's videos in his living room while he went to an adjacent bedroom to check his emails, which resulted in him watching pornography for about a half hour before the girl came knocking.

"I don't know if it was a wise decision, but it's something I did," he said.

When the girl asked if she could join him, Sutherlin said he explained he was watching "adult cartoons" and that she was not welcome.

Sutherlin denied having any inappropriate sexual contact with the girl as he is charged.

The testimony came as the evidence portion of the child molestation trial wrapped up. Jurors were told to be back at 12:30 p.m. to begin hearing closing arguments.