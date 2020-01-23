Man accused of molestation says he may or may not have spanked girl's bare bottom

VALPARAISO — Thomas Sutherlin told jurors Thursday morning he does not remember taking a bare bottom approach when he spanked a 5-year-old girl visiting his Hebron home, but he could have "subconsciously" because that is the approach he had taken with his own children.
The 73-year-old also said on another occasion he left the girl to watch children's videos in his living room while he went to an adjacent bedroom to check his emails, which resulted in him watching pornography for about a half hour before the girl came knocking.
"I don't know if it was a wise decision, but it's something I did," he said.
When the girl asked if she could join him, Sutherlin said he explained he was watching "adult cartoons" and that she was not welcome.
Sutherlin denied having any inappropriate sexual contact with the girl as he is charged.
The testimony came as the evidence portion of the child molestation trial wrapped up. Jurors were told to be back at 12:30 p.m. to begin hearing closing arguments.
Sutherlin, who faces a potential prison term of 20 to 50 years behind bars if found guilty, is accused of twice molesting the girl, during a period police have identified as February 2006 to February 2009.
The alleged victim, who is now 18, testified Wednesday that the first incident occurred when Sutherlin announced he was going to punish her for speaking poorly about her cousin.
"He told me to bend over his lap," she said, noting she was then assaulted.
The second incident began when Sutherlin called her into his computer room and had her sit on his lap to watch pornography, she told jurors. She testified that she remembered seeing a woman crying in the video.
"I said, 'Why is she crying?'" she said. "He said, 'She likes it.'"
Sutherlin then switched to an animated Star Wars-themed pornographic movie, the teen testified.
Later that same day, the defendant told the alleged victim she would need to be punished again because she had told his wife about the first round of punishment, the teen testified. He then repeated the same approach of molesting her, she told the court.
"I didn't want to go back," she said.
The young woman's parents testified Wednesday, and both said they were surprised by their daughter's sudden aversion to visiting Sutherlin.
"She loved going there," her mother said. "My heart sank to my stomach."
The alleged victim said she reported the abuse as a child, but it was not taken seriously until she told a friend in 2016, who then went to police. She admitted to exaggerating about the abuse in 2016 in hopes of getting someone to finally pay attention, but insists the accusations now facing Sutherlin are true.
The trial is before Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford.