Man accused of molesting 11-year-old girl he met on Snapchat, soliciting her for sex

CROWN POINT — A 23-year-old Lowell man was being held Tuesday on charges alleging he molested an 11-year-old girl in March after meeting her on Snapchat.

Tyler R. Andriese also is accused of repeatedly asking the girl for sex and telling her he wanted it so bad he didn't care she was just 11.

A judge affirmed Andriese's not guilty pleas during his formal appearance Tuesday in Lake Criminal Court. He was charged Friday with two felony counts of child molesting and one count of child solicitation.

Judge Samuel Cappas granted the state's request for a no-contact order, barring Andriese from communicating with the girl. He also set Andriese's bond at $40,000 surety or $4,000 cash.

Lowell police opened an investigation April 1 after the girl's mother reported Andriese allegedly molested her daughter in the early morning hours of March 27, records show.

Witnesses told police Andriese began communicating with the girl on Snapchat, shortly after schools were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The girl's mother told police she had allowed the girl and one of her friends to hang out in the garage alone for a few nights. Witnesses alleged Andriese visited them in the garage early March 27.