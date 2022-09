Man accused of molesting 3-year-old arrested after police pursuit, official says

HOBART — A Hobart man on bond in a child molesting case involving a 3-year-old was arrested early Wednesday after leading police on a short pursuit, crashing and attempting to run from officers, authorities said.

Darese T. Bethley, 21, was arrested on suspicion of felony resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor reckless driving, Lake County Jail records showed.

Bethley already is facing charges he molested a 3-year-old girl while caring for her in July 2021 in Hobart. The alleged sexual abuse came to light after the girl contracted the same sexually transmitted disease as Bethley, according to court records.

Bethley posted a bond of $20,000 surety or $2,000 cash in the molesting case in May, after defense attorney Susan Severtson told the court Bethley's mother had moved from Illinois to Hammond to provide him with a place to live.

Bethley's arrest Wednesday wasn't his first since he posted bond, Hobart police Cmdr. Nicholas Wardrip said.

Hobart police arrested Bethley on Sept. 9 on suspicion of auto theft and resisting law enforcement, jail records show.

Police submitted the case to attorneys in the County Division at the Lake County prosecutor's office, but no charges had been filed as of Wednesday, according to Wardrip and online court records.

In that case, Bethley is accused of stealing an idling car from a gas station at Third and Wisconsin streets in Hobart, leading police on a chase, getting out of the car and running on foot. He was caught by a police K-9, Wardrip said.

About 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, a Hobart officer stopped a car driven by Bethley in the area of 37th Avenue and Wisconsin Street, Wardrip said.

The officer spoke with Bethley and was returning to a police car when Bethley sped off, he said.

Bethley crashed into a curb and attempted to run from officers, but they took him into custody in the 400 block of North Lake Park Avenue, police said.

The Lake County prosecutor's office could seek to revoke Bethley's bond following the filing of any formal charges linked to his two arrests in September.