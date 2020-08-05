Man accused of molesting 8-year-old; his relative charged with beating her

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was wanted Wednesday on charges alleging he molested an 8-year-old girl, and his relative — the girl's legal guardian — was in custody on allegations she strangled and beat the girl for telling others about the alleged sexual abuse.

Jeremy B. Hudson, 22, is accused of forcing the girl to perform oral sex on him in June, Lake Criminal Court records show. He was charged Tuesday with two counts of child molesting.

Romitchus L. Bowers, 26, who lived in the same Gary house as Hudson, was charged July 14 with five felonies, including two counts of battery, two counts of criminal confinement and one count of strangulation.

Gary police opened an investigation in late June, after the girl disclosed that Hudson allegedly forced her, a 10-year-old girl and 11-year-old girl to perform oral sex on him June 24 at his Gary home, records state.

When Bowers found out June 25 the 8-year-old was talking about the alleged sexual abuse, she allegedly took the girl into a room, choked her and threatened to kill her, documents allege.

Witnesses told police the girl had a bloody nose when she came out of the room and Bowers told the other girls "they were all next and that they better get their story straight," records state.