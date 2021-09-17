 Skip to main content
Man accused of molesting two young boys
alert urgent

Man accused of molesting two young boys

Deandre T. Teamer

Deandre T. Teamer

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A Gary man was being held Thursday on charges alleging he molested two young boys.

Deandre T. Teamer, 27, had not yet entered pleas to two counts of child molesting, a level 4 felony.

The boys first disclosed the alleged sexual abuse in May, when a family member noticed one of them touching himself inappropriately, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

The boys told the family member they learned the behavior from Teamer, records state.

The alleged abuse occurred when the boys were between the ages of 2 and 3 and 4 and 5 at a home in Gary, according to court documents.

In interviews with police and child welfare workers, one of the boys alleged Teamer forced him and the other boy on more than one occasion to undress and touch each other inappropriately.

The alleged sexual abuse occurred between July 2020 and late April, while the boys were in Teamer's care, court records allege.

Teamer's attorney, Scott King, filed a motion Thursday asking the court to set bond.

