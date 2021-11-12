Man accused of murdering Lowell woman transported to Michigan to face hearing, police say

Ramstrom has been described as a "wonderful mom" of two young daughters. She was an instructional aide in Tri-Creek School Corp.'s Three Creeks Elementary, where she worked with second grade students. Before that, she was a volunteer at the elementary school and served on its PTO.

Medina faces a charge of first-degree murder.

Ramstrom, 36, of Lowell, was first reported missing in late October 2020 to the Lowell Police Department. Her body was discovered Oct. 27, 2020 at 10 p.m. at 121 Catherine St. in River Rouge, Michigan, when police went into the residence for a well-being check, police said.

Ramstrom was found shot in the head "execution-style," and her body was wrapped in plastic, officials from the U.S. Marshals Service previously reported.

After identifying her body, officers learned the residence had been rented out to Medina.

Officers tracked Medina, an electrician, to his place of employment at FCA Mack Avenue Engine Plant to bring him in for questioning but were denied access into the facility, River Rouge police said.