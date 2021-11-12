Man accused of murdering Lowell woman transported to Michigan to face hearing, police say

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. — A man accused of killing a Lowell woman is now back in Michigan after he was arrested at the Mexico border following a lengthy manhunt, police said.
Efrain Medina, 41, was transported Thursday to the River Rouge Police Department in Michigan, the agency that investigated the murder of Natalie Hein Ramstrom in October 2020.
Medina was expected to be arraigned Friday via video at the 25th District Court in Lincoln Park, Michigan, said River Rouge Police Department Deputy Chief Dasumo Mitchell.
Court records of the hearing were not immediately available.
Medina was arrested early Sept. 25 by border patrol agents at the Mexico-Texas border, according to the River Rouge Police Department in Michigan.
Ramstrom's mother, Sylvia De Lap, previously told The Times that Medina's arrest has brought closure as the family continues to cope with the loss.
"Natalie needed this justice and so did her two brothers whom she was very close with," she said. "I needed this closure but it will never bring her back. I almost gave up hope but thank God he will pay for what he has done. He took away a mother that truly loved her daughters and they need her and miss her terribly."
Ramstrom has been described as a "wonderful mom" of two young daughters. She was an instructional aide in Tri-Creek School Corp.'s Three Creeks Elementary, where she worked with second grade students. Before that, she was a volunteer at the elementary school and served on its PTO.
Medina faces a charge of first-degree murder.
Ramstrom, 36, of Lowell, was first reported missing in late October 2020 to the Lowell Police Department. Her body was discovered Oct. 27, 2020 at 10 p.m. at 121 Catherine St. in River Rouge, Michigan, when police went into the residence for a well-being check, police said.
Ramstrom was found shot in the head "execution-style," and her body was wrapped in plastic, officials from the U.S. Marshals Service previously reported.
After identifying her body, officers learned the residence had been rented out to Medina.
Officers tracked Medina, an electrician, to his place of employment at FCA Mack Avenue Engine Plant to bring him in for questioning but were denied access into the facility, River Rouge police said.
Medina fled to Illinois in a stolen maintenance vehicle he took from his workplace, the U.S. Marshals Service said. Investigators believed some of Medina's friends and relatives may have been helping him hide out in the states or in Mexico, where he has ties.