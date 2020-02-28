Man accused of murdering mom says he's unaware of having mental problems

PORTAGE — The 59-year-old Portage man accused of striking his mother with a sledgehammer and killing her last weekend told a judge Friday morning he was not aware of having any mental or emotional problems.
"Not that I've been diagnosed with," said the accused, Charles Trumble.
Trumble, who has a long grey beard and matching long hair, appeared in jail garb and shackles for an initial hearing before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.
He said he understood the murder charge facing him and the potential penalty of 45 to 65 years behind bars if found guilty.
After a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf, Trumble said he may be able to hire a private attorney once he is able to make the necessary contacts to reach his funds.
In the meantime, Clymer appointed Porter County Public Defender Mark Chargualaf to represent Trumble.
Trumble will remain behind bars without bond because of the murder charge and a trial was scheduled for July 27, with preliminary hearing dates of May 8 and June 19.
He is accused of murdering 91-year-old Dixie Trumble Sunday night at the Portage home the pair shared.
Charles reportedly told police he killed his elderly mother because "he is about to be exposed for committing awful crimes" and wanted to shield her from the information, according to charging documents.
Officials say they are unaware of what crimes Charles was referencing.
Charles called police at 7:11 p.m. Sunday and reported he killed his mother, according to charging documents.
When officers arrived at the ranch-style home, they found Dixie lying on her back in the living room with Charles lying on his back next to her with a cellphone in his hand, an investigator said.
Police found a small towel under Dixie's head "which was completely soaked in a red substance," according to charging documents.
While a police officer performed CPR on Dixie, he said he heard Charles say, "My mom was a distinguished woman. I am about to be in trouble for some really bad stuff, and I killed her so she wouldn't be exposed to it."
Medics arrived on scene and continued giving care to Dixie until a physician was contacted and instructed them to cease their resuscitation efforts, documents state.
A short-handled sledgehammer was found on the floor near Dixie's body, police said.
Police said Charles voluntarily waived his constitutional rights and admitted to killing his mother.