Man accused of murdering mom says he's unaware of having mental problems

PORTAGE — The 59-year-old Portage man accused of striking his mother with a sledgehammer and killing her last weekend told a judge Friday morning he was not aware of having any mental or emotional problems.

"Not that I've been diagnosed with," said the accused, Charles Trumble.

Trumble, who has a long grey beard and matching long hair, appeared in jail garb and shackles for an initial hearing before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

He said he understood the murder charge facing him and the potential penalty of 45 to 65 years behind bars if found guilty.

After a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf, Trumble said he may be able to hire a private attorney once he is able to make the necessary contacts to reach his funds.

In the meantime, Clymer appointed Porter County Public Defender Mark Chargualaf to represent Trumble.

Trumble will remain behind bars without bond because of the murder charge and a trial was scheduled for July 27, with preliminary hearing dates of May 8 and June 19.

He is accused of murdering 91-year-old Dixie Trumble Sunday night at the Portage home the pair shared.