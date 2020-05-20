Man accused of murdering son in shooting, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASS TOWNSHIP — A man was accused of murdering his son, who was shot to death Monday night, police said.

On Wednesday, Jason I. Wetzel, 58, of Wanatah, was arrested and charged with murder, according to Capt. Derek Allen of the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim, Jeremiah J. Wetzel, 33, was fatally shot Monday night in a home in rural Cass Township, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene in the 8200 West block of County Road 1500 South. Police arrived on scene at 8:23 p.m., during which time the suspect left the residence and was later taken into custody.

Jason Wetzel is the biological father of Jeremiah Wetzel, police confirmed.

“Since then, detectives from the LaPorte County Criminal Investigations Division have tirelessly investigated the circumstances surrounding the shooting,” Allen said.

Jeremiah Wetzel’s death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy at Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City on Wednesday. Following the ruling, detectives presented charges to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office and an arrest warrant was issued for Jason Wetzel.